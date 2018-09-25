Deputy Stable After Being Shot in East L.A.; Suspect Dead, 2 Others in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man is dead, two people are in custody, and a wounded deputy is recovering at a hospital after an altercation in East Los Angeles ended in gunfire late Monday night.

Two deputies were in the 3600 block of Meisner Street about 11:30 p.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle and stopped to investigate, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

An armed man exited from the rear of the vehicle when the deputy approached, and an altercation ensued, McDonnell said.

The suspect’s gun was fired at some point during the altercation and “at that point the deputy was shot,” McDonnell said.

The deputy’s partner saw what was happening and came over to assist.

“At that time a deputy involved-shooting occurred,” McDonnell said.

The man involved in the altercation with the deputy was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified but was 42 years old, McDonnell said.

Another man, 42 years old, and a 30-year-old woman who were also in the vehicle remained at the scene and taken into custody following the shooting.

They were not involved in the altercation, McDonnell said.

Nearby California Highway Patrol officers and East Los Angeles deputies responded to the shooting and transported the wounded deputy to a hospital.

The deputy, a training officer and 10-year veteran of the force, was “doing well” and remained stable after undergoing surgery, McDonnell said. “We’re optimistic about his chances for a full recovery,” he said.

The wounded deputy’s partner was described by Lt. Rodney Moore as a female trainee who had been with the department for about three years.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

“This is the third deputy-involved shooting in the last week,” McDonnell said.

Two deputies were shot last Wednesday in East Los Angeles. The other shooting occurred Monday afternoon in Compton.

The suspects were armed in all of the recent incidents, McDonnell said.