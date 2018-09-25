× Family of Woman ‘Smashed’ by Heavy Equipment as Caltrans Cleared Modesto Homeless Encampment Files Wrongful Death Claim

The parents of a woman who was killed last month when a California Department of Transportation crew bulldozed a homeless encampment in Modesto have filed a wrongful death claim.

The claim, the first step in pursuing a lawsuit, seeks unspecified damages. It says the woman, Shannon Marie Bigley, was killed after being struck by Caltrans machinery that was “negligently and/or recklessly operated.”

Bigley, 33, was sleeping in a cardboard box in the homeless camp on Aug. 1 when a Caltrans crew began clearing the area with a bulldozer. A man who said he witnessed the incident told a reporter at the encampment that her body was “smashed.”

Caltrans has 50 days to respond to the claim, which was filed Saturday, before attorney Eric Khodadian can move forward with a lawsuit, he said.

