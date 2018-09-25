Founder of Unique Vintage Katie Echeverry Previews Barbie Fashions for the Real Woman

The founder, CEO and Creative Director of Unique Vintage Katie Echeverry joined us live to show off looks from their line of Barbie fashions for real girls called Barbie X Unique Vintage. The fashions are available online or at the store located at 2013 W Magnolia in Burbank.
