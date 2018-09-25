Man Suspected to Be Behind Deadly Beatings in Downtown L.A., Santa Monica

One man was suspected to be behind a series of violent attacks in downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica that left three men dead and four others injured in September, officials announced Tuesday.

Ramon Escobar, 47, was booked on suspicion of the murder of three men and the attempted murder of four others, Los Angeles and Santa Monica police said at a news conference on Tuesday. He was also wanted for questioning in the disappearance of two of his relatives in Texas.

While at least three of his victims were homeless, LAPD said Escobar’s main motive appeared to be robbery. Detectives also believed the suspect to be homeless himself.

Santa Monica officials alerted Los Angeles police detectives after arresting him shortly after the beating of a homeless man in the 1500 block of Seventh Street on Monday, LAPD said.

Investigators linked him to the Sept. 16 attacks of three homeless people—all black men, ages 59, 24 and 23—sleeping on the street in downtown L.A. Two of those individuals died four days later while the third victim remained on life support, officials said.

According to detectives, the assailant hit each of the victims repeatedly with a baseball bat in the head and shoulders before going through their belongings.

Escobar also allegedly attacked a person sleeping on the beach the morning of Sept. 8. That victim sustained trauma to the head but has since been released with no recollection of the incident, officials said.

Two days later, Escobar assaulted another individual asleep at the beach in a similar fashion, police said. That person fell into a coma, according to investigators.

On Sept. 20, Escobar allegedly fatally attacked a man under the Santa Monica Pier.

Although authorities initially described that victim, 39-year-old Steven Cruze Jr., as homeless, the victim’s family said he lived in San Gabriel and worked on charter and whale-watching boats. He sometimes slept in a hammock on the beach, his aunt, Christine Arias, told KTLA.

Detectives search Escobar’s car and reported finding a wooden baseball bat and bolt cutters.

Escobar was also wanted for questioning in Texas, where two of his relatives disappeared, Houston police tweeted on Tuesday.

He was booked into jail on Monday and was being held without bail.

Ramon Escobar, nephew of missing persons Dina and Rogelio Escobar, was arrested in Santa Monica, California, yesterday. He's a person of interest in their disappearance in Houston. Our investigators want to speak with him. No other information at this time. pic.twitter.com/sUpD7oePUf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 25, 2018