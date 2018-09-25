× Man, Woman From L.A. Arrested in Simi Valley-Area Home Invasion

Two suspects are in custody following a home invasion in the Simi Valley area early Sunday morning, including one man with a claimed membership to a L.A. street gang, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Mariano, 29, and Antoinette Acosta, 30, both of Los Angeles, have each been booked on suspicion of three counts of robbery, three counts of assault with a firearm, burglary, conspiracy, street terrorism, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and resisting, obstructing, or delaying an officer.

Mariano was additionally booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A sheriff’s news release stated that around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, authorities were dispatched to a home invasion robbery in the 1000 block of Mesa Drive in the unincorporated area of Simi Valley.

Mariano and Acosta had allegedly forced entry into a home and took property, and then also forced entry into several rooms, in order to locate victims.

Mariano was armed with a handgun, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Simi Valley police were first on the scene. They located the suspects’ vehicle and, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies, attempted to stop the vehicle.

Mariano fled from the stop and was taken into custody shortly after, with help from a sheriff’s K-9. A loaded firearm was recovered from the stop, along with property taken from the home.

Mariano is held in police custody, with bail set at $1 million. Acosta is also in custody with a $500,000 bail.