Owner of Sylmar Dollar Store Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3 Boys

The owner of a Sylmar dollar store has been charged with sexually assaulting three boys, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Enrique Ramirez, 60, of Sun Valley, faces two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and one count of lewd act on a child.

Two of the boys were allegedly assaulted at Ramirez’s store, American Dollar Plus, along the 12000 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously called Ramirez an employee of the store, but the District Attorney’s Office described him as the owner. He was taken into custody on July 26, after the alleged victims came forward and a search warrant was executed.

One of the victims was allegedly assaulted between Dec. 2004 and May 2006, and two others were allegedly assaulted between July 2017 and July 2018, officials said.

Two of the victims were 11 at the time and one was between 5 and 7 years old.

An LAPD detective told KTLA that the assaults allegedly took place in the main storeroom and a back office of the store.

Ramirez is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. His bail has been set at $1.8 million.

He faces 45 years to life in prison if he is convicted as charged.