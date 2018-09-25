Palms Casino Resort’s New Scotch 80 Prime Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

General Manager Jon Gray and Executive Chef Barry Dakake joined us live to talk about the Palms Casino Resort’s Renovation and the new restaurant Scotch 80 Prime. Jon Gray, the youngest GM on the Las Vegas strip is leading the Palm's current $620M renovation. Chef Barry talked about some of the instagrammable dishes at Scotch 80 Prime including the “Fire and Ice” Banana Split and the 50 oz Tomahawk Steak.

