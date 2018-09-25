× Police Search for Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Santa Fe Springs

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Whittier Monday night.

A call came in just before 7 p.m. reporting the crash on Lakeland Road, Whittier Police Department Lt. Tatman said.

Investigators believe the victim had been walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him.

The victim, described only as a Hispanic adult, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Tatman said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to help the victim and continued eastbound on Lakeland.

Authorities did not release a suspect or vehicle description.