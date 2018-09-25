Reports of Hate Crimes in O.C. Increased for 3rd Straight Year, With Muslims and Jews a Common Target: Study

For the third year in a row, the number of hate crimes rose in Orange County, mirroring a national increase in reported hate groups, according to a study released Tuesday.

The 2017 hate crime report from the Orange County Human Relations Commission documented 56 hate crimes and 94 hate incidents.

Fifty hate crimes and 72 hate incidents were reported in 2016; in 2015, 44 hate crimes and 43 hate incidents were reported.

The incidents were most frequently motivated by the target’s race, ethnicity or national origin, Don Han, a human relations specialist, said at a news conference at the commission’s Santa Ana headquarters.

