State Sen. Joel Anderson Reprimanded for Threatening to Slap Female Lobbyist, Other ‘Completely Unacceptable’ Behavior

A California senator has been reprimanded for threatening to slap a lobbyist at a restaurant near the Capitol and rubbing her shoulders.

The Senate released findings Tuesday of the outside investigation into Republican Sen. Joel Anderson’s behavior. The incident occurred in August.

Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins told Anderson his behavior was “completely unacceptable” in a letter. The Senate is no longer in session and Anderson is not running for re-election. He is instead seeking a seat on a state tax board.

Lawyers say Anderson told the lobbyist he ought to “bitch slap” her or said “words very close to those words.” The lawyers say Anderson denied using the phrase that way.

The lobbyist, Stephanie Roberson, could not immediately be reached for comment.