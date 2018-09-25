Suspect Arrested, Woman Dead After Police Get Call From Man Who Admitted to Killing His Mother in Pasadena: Police

A call from a man who admitted to police he killed his mother led officers to a neighborhood in Pasadena where a a woman in her 60s was found dead — resulting in the man’s arrest, authorities said Tuesday.

The call came in about 9:16 p.m. on Monday, and according to police, the man on the other line had said he killed his mother in the 1100 block of North Mentor Avenue. Alex Evans, 30, remained on the line as officers arrived to the scene, police said.

Once the officers got there, they ordered Evans to leave the home, police said. He surrendered without incident and officers soon discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds inside the home.

Paramedics responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity has not been released by police as authorities must still notify her next of kin.

Evans was arrested on suspicion of killing her and is being held at Pasadena city jail. Police said the motive behind the killing is still under investigation and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information can call Pasadena police at 626-744-4241 or Detective Anthony Riley at 626-744-7097. Anonymous tips can be offered by calling 800-222-8477.