The News Director’s Office: Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 Reporter/Producer

Gayle Anderson takes time out of her non-stop schedule to chat with Jason and Bobby on The News Director’s Office. She shares stories from the early days of her career, including why she tried to return her first paycheck, the overwhelming emotion of running in the Olympic torch relay, and her visit to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

Episode quote

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” – Mark Twain



