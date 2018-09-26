16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in L.A.’s Westlake District as 2 Suspects Flee the Area: LAPD

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the Westlake district of L.A. Wednesday night as two suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police received a call about 7:43 p.m. before responding to the scene in the 600 block of Alvarado Street, LAPD Officer Tony Im said. The teenager was found suffering from a stab wound to her right side, Im said.

He also said the victim is possibly pregnant, although that has not been confirmed.

The two suspects in the attack were seen fleeing in a southbound direction along Alvarado on foot, Im said. Both are described as Hispanic males.

The first of the suspects was described by police as a man believed to be around 20 to 25-year-old and standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He had a mustache and was wearing a blue and white red striped shirt and black pants, according to Im.

The other suspect was described as a 15-year-old boy standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Im said he was wearing a black hat, shirt and shorts.

No other details have been released by police.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.