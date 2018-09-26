50 Acre Brush Fire in Cajon Pass Prompts Closure of 15 Freeway

A 50 acre brush fire burning in the Cajon Pass has prompted the closure of the 15 Freeway Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The fire was reported near Kenwood Avenue and and Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Smoke from the blaze impacting the highway in the area.
All lanes of the 15 Freeway are closed in the area and motorists are asked to avoid it.
Advisory evacuations have been issued for for Mathews Ranch and structures north of the fire, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
34.311700 -117.475000