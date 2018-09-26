5 People Arrested in Meth, Firearms Bust in Long Beach: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five people were arrested after detectives and SWAT officers seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and firearms in Long Beach on Wednesday, police said.

The suspects include Shery Ann Pierson, 54; Anthony Jr. Jimenez, 29; Adrian Maeurer, 39; Noemi Lantigua, 38; and Berenice Jimenez, 27, according to Long Beach police. They were arrested after authorities served a search warrant in the 1300 block of West 16th Street.

The drugs and guns were recovered at the scene, although police did not specify how much had been seized. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.

#LBPD #narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on the 1300 Blk of W. 16th St. seizing multiple firearms, body armor and #meth. Suspects arrested, investigation in on going. Nice work 👍 #lbpdcares pic.twitter.com/0LmqySfzZ0 — LBPD Detectives (@LBPDDetectives) September 26, 2018