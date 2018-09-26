× Alleged Gang Member Arrested in Pomona on Suspicion of Illegally Possessing a Firearm

A 19-year-old alleged gang member was arrested in Pomona on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm Wednesday, according to police.

Jonathan Gonzalez is described by police as a documented gang member who is on parole after receiving prior gun charges. Officers took him into custody after locating him at a home allegedly known to be frequented by gang members, police said.

Police officers were in the area as they were responding to calls reporting narcotics- and gang-related activity in the 700 block of South Linden Street, authorities said.

After police found a firearm in Gonzalez’s vehicle during a search, he was arrested on suspicion of charges including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, unregistered firearm, loaded or concealed firearm and a parole violation.

He was later booked into Pomona city jail.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.