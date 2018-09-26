La Habra Area Pursuit Ends With Driver in Custody in City of Industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver is in custody Wednesday morning following a pursuit out of the La Habra area of Orange County Wednesday morning.

The chase covered freeways and surface streets before coming to an end on Valley Boulevard about a block north of the 60 Freeway, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

During the pursuit, authorities attempted at least one PIT maneuver but the driver did not stop.

Eventually, the driver's vehicle appeared to be damaged when it jumped a curb in the City of Industry in Los Angeles County.

The driver then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

It was unclear what prompted the pursuit.