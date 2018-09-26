City Building Inspector for Rancho Palos Verdes Secretly Records 63 Women, 26 Men With Hidden Camera: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man accused of installing hidden cameras at Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall and a nearby Starbucks while employed as a city building inspector recorded dozens of women and men over a three-week period, officials said Wednesday.

Andrew James Jensen faced 89 misdemeanor counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy after allegedly recording 63 women and 26 men from June 13 through July 5, when a city staffer found a camera in a unisex employee bathroom, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

L.A. Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ricky Osburn described the device as a "miniature spy camera a little bit bigger than a quarter" wrapped in Velcro and placed under a tampon dispenser," the Daily Breeze reported.

Another device was discovered at a restroom inside the Starbucks at the Golden Cove Shopping Center, authorities said.

"What else can you say? It's kind of as low as you can go," customer David Lefkowich said after hearing the news.

Officers arrested Jensen, a 49-year-old Huntington Beach resident, on Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors filed charges, the Sheriff's Department said.

The city Rancho Palos Verdes, an affluent coastal community about seven miles east of San Pedro, released a statement saying Jensen had resigned from his position and had not been at City Hall since Aug. 2.

City officials said they've started their own probe as the Sheriff's Department continued to investigate the case.

Jensen was being detained at the Lomita Sheriff's Station on $450,000 bail, authorities said. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.