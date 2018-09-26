Frank Buckley Interviews: Mirai Nagasu, Olympic Figure Skater

Mirai Nagasu is a figure skater who at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games became the first American woman to land a difficult triple Axel in the Olympics. Her three-and-half revolution jump helped the USA team to win a bronze medal. But Mirai’s participation in the Winter Games was marked by controversy after her comments during a press conference that many perceived as criticism of her American teammates. She also suggested that her individual program was an audition for “Dancing with the Stars.”

During this podcast, Mirai discusses the controversial comments and her performance in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. She also reveals her disappointment about being left off the 2014 USA Olympic team despite placing 3rd at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. And Mira talks about her childhood in Southern California and her future.

