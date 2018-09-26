× ICE Arrests 150 Undocumented Immigrants Accused of Crimes, Immigration Violations in L.A. Area

A recent operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement led to the arrests of 150 undocumented immigrants accused of crimes and violations of immigration policies in the Los Angeles area.

The agency announced the arrests in a news release issued Wednesday, and said more details will be provided in a news conference planned at the downtown L.A. ICE office at 1 p.m.

ICE leadership plans to “explain how the lack of cooperation from local jails is negatively impacting public safety,” the news release said.

