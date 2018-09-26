Kavanaugh to Deny Sexual Assault Allegation During Testimony Before Senate Committee

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said in written testimony for Thursday’s hearing with a woman accusing him of sexual assault that he is facing a barrage of “last-minute smears.”

“There has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination,” Kavanaugh’s testimony said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee released the testimony Kavanaugh submitted a day ahead of his scheduled appearance before the hearing on an accusation brought by Christine Blasey Ford, who has said he sexually assaulted her at a party in their high school years.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation along with accusations from others who have gone public since Ford. Earlier Wednesday, a woman named Julie Swetnick came forward with further allegations against Kavanaugh in a statement to the committee.

In his written testimony for Thursday’s hearing, Kavanaugh echoed language he used in a Fox News interview earlier this week, saying he was not questioning Ford had been sexually assaulted, just that he was not the culprit.

“I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time,” Kavanaugh said. “But I have never done that to her or to anyone.”

The prepared testimony also showed Kavanaugh would vow not to withdraw from the nomination process as he attempts to refute the allegations against himself and faces threats against his family.

“This effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out,” Kavanaugh said. “The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. I am here this morning to answer these allegations and to tell the truth. And the truth is that I have never sexually assaulted anyone—not in high school, not in college, not ever.”

He acknowledged drinking in his high school years, saying sometimes he “had too many” and did things that made him “cringe” looking back. Nevertheless, he said he “never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.”