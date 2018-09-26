L.A. Unified Offers Teachers 6 Percent Pay Raise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles school officials have made a new offer to teachers: a 6% raise over two years. They also propose lowering class sizes at 15 middle and 75 elementary schools.

The 6% raise would be retroactive: 3% would take effect with an agreement and go back to July 1, 2017. The second 3% would be applied from last July onward.

The union has sought a 6.5% raise that would be retroactive to July 1, 2016.

The two sides are scheduled to enter formal mediation on Thursday. If mediation fails, the teachers will be one step closer to a strike, which could be just weeks away.

