Slight Majority of California Voters Oppose Gas-Tax Repeal, New Survey Says

A slight majority of California voters oppose Proposition 6, the November ballot measure that would repeal increases to the state gas tax and vehicle registration fees to pay for improvements to roads, bridges and mass transit, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The statewide survey found that 52% of likely voters who were read the ballot title and label said they would vote against the initiative, 39% would vote in favor of the measure and 8% are undecided, said the nonpartisan research group headquartered in San Francisco.

Half of Republican voters said they would vote for the measure, while it garnered support from 42% of independents and 33% of Democrats, the survey said.

“Across all of the state’s major regions, fewer than half say they would vote yes,” PPIC President and Chief Executive Mark Baldassare said.

