Man Found Attacking 2 With Sharp Object in Hemet Bedroom in Custody After Assaulting Officers: Police

A man who was found stabbing another man and woman inside a Hemet home was taken into custody without a use of force despite his aggressive behavior toward responding officers, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. Saturday after police were called to a residence at the Sunburst Mobile Home Park, where 25-year-old Moses Delgado was reported to be armed with a knife and threatening suicide, Hemet police said in a news release.

The first officer who responded to the scene at 1895 W. Devonshire Ave. found Delgado inside a bedroom with the two victims, officials said.

Delgado was on top of the woman, while the man was already on the floor with several stab wounds to his torso, according to police.

He allegedly was trying to cut the woman’s neck with an improvised weapon.

Although Delgado initially refused the officer’s orders to release the woman, he did drop the weapon when ordered, authorities said.

However, as additional officers responded to assist with detaining Delgado, the suspect refused to comply and became “extremely combative,” according to the news release.

Police said the injuries the officers sustained during the ordeal included abrasions and a fractured hand, but they did not specify how many officers were harmed.

Eventually, Delgado was taken into custody and transported to Hemet Valley Medical Center for a medical booking clearance. There, he was also aggressive toward medical staff and was given sedatives so that he could be treated, officials said.

No information was provided about the suspect’s injuries.

The male victim, meanwhile, suffered life-threatening stab wounds to his torso and was taken to a trauma center, where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains hospitalized but is now in stable condition, police said.

The woman sustained minor lacerations on her neck and was cleared at the scene.

“Officers used the utmost restraint in this incident, which could had resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting,” Hemet Police Chief Rob Webb said in a written statement.

Inmate records show Delgado was formally arrested Wednesday on East Devonshire Avenue.

He was being held on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, physical elder abuse, felony resisting an officer and violating his probation. His bail has been set at $1.05 million, police said.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Friday, Sept. 27.