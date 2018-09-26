Man Sentenced to Prison After 75-Year-Old Pedestrian Was Stabbed 14 Times in Pico-Union: DA

A man was sentenced to prison in connection to a 2017 attack during which a 75-year-old woman sustained several stab wounds while walking in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials announced Wednesday.

A judge ordered 26-year-old Christian James to serve seven years to life behind bars shortly after the defendant admitted to accusations of causing great bodily injury, using a deadly and dangerous weapon, and attacking a person over 65 years old, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said James pleaded no contest to premeditated attempted murder in a plea agreement.

The incident happened on a walkway in the area of Vermont Avenue and West 20th Street at around 11:30 a.m. on May 24, 2017, officials said.

James, a Los Angeles resident, walked up to a pedestrian from behind and used a 2 1/2 -inch bladed to stab her 14 times in the face, neck and hands, prosecutors alleged. The 75-year-old victim, unknown to James, tried to protect herself, authorities said.

James fled after the stabbing but was soon detained with help from witnesses who provided officials a description of the assailant, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers booked him into jail later that day and was held on $1.75 million bail, L.A. Sheriff’s Department records show.

Authorities provided no further information about the woman’s injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic division investigated the incident.