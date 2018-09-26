Man Shot at Arco Gas Station in Hollywood, LAPD Investigating

A man was shot at a gas station in Hollywood on Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at the Arco gas station located at Melrose and Western avenues. LAPD Officer Tony Im said the victim, who is in his 30s, was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived on scene.

Im said the suspects entered the gas station and got into a physical altercation with an employee. It’s unclear if the victim worked at the gas station or if he was a customer.

No suspect information was available.

KTLA’S Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.