Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 to Geoffrey Owens After Actor Was Shamed for Working at Trader Joe's

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has made good on her promise to donate $25,000 to “The Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens after he was photographed — and job-shamed online — while working at a Trader Joe’s store last month.

And Owens paid it forward.

The actor, best known for playing optimist Elvin Tibideaux, donated the money to the Actors Fund in memory of screen and stage veteran Earle Hyman, who played Cliff Huxtable’s father, Russell, on the 1980s sitcom.

Hyman, who died in 2017, “lived his last many years and died at the Actors Home, funded and run by the Actors Fund,” Owens said in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.

