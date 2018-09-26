OCSD Releases Surveillance Video to Help to Identify Lake Forest Wells Fargo Bank Robber

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance video on Wednesday in hopes of generating leads to identify the suspect who robbed a Lake Forest Wells Fargo bank earlier in the week.

The robbery happened about 7 p.m. at the Stater Bros. located at 22351 El Toro Road when the suspect robbed the Wells Fargo bank located inside. The suspect demanded money from the tellers, threatening them if they did not comply with his commands, the OCSD said in a news release. The suspect then made off with a large amount of money inside a cardboard box.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white male, about 6-feet-tall and weighing about 220 pounds. The man had brown hair, and was wearing a hat, gloves and sunglasses. He also walked with a cane and had a black sling on his left arm.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity was asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 949-770-6011.