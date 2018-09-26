Roku Announces Cheapest 4K Streaming Player Yet at $40

We talk to Roku about new features coming to the platform including plug and play wireless speakers for their Roku TV, Spotify making a return and their cheapest 4K streaming box yet called Premiere. It will sell for just $40.

Rich’s Tip: If you are interested in the Premiere, go for the “Plus” model, which is exclusive to Walmart and sells for $50. The remote is way better since you get voice search and TV control buttons for power and volume.

More information:

Roku Premiere

An interview with Lloyd Clarke, director of product management at Roku. Clarke explains new and upcoming Roku features including easy voice search for free content, Spotify coming back to the platform, Google Assistant compatibility, Wireless Speaker and the company’s cheapest 4K streaming solution yet, the Roku Premiere at just $40.