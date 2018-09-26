Watch Live: President Trump to Hold News Conference

Sheriff’s Sergeant Wounded in Las Vegas Shooting Reflects on How the Massacre Changed His Life

Posted 2:11 PM, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 02:13PM, September 26, 2018

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sergeant Brad Powers, who was severely wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, spoke to the media on Wednesday. KTLA's Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 26, 2018.

