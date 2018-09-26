San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sergeant Brad Powers, who was severely wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, spoke to the media on Wednesday. KTLA's Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 26, 2018.
Sheriff’s Sergeant Wounded in Las Vegas Shooting Reflects on How the Massacre Changed His Life
-
Final Report on Las Vegas Shooting Concludes Stephen Paddock Acted Alone, but Motive Remains Unknown
-
New Backer Says Victorville to Vegas Rail Line Could Be Rolling by 2022
-
Police Release Las Vegas Massacre 911 Calls That Give Glimpse of Panic as Gunfire Rained Down
-
MGM Resorts Denies Liability in Las Vegas Shooting, Files Lawsuits Against Victims
-
22-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Possibility of Parole for Deadly Shooting, Robbery in Montrose
-
-
Las Vegas Mother Arrested After Missing Toddler’s Body Found Stuffed in Duffel Bag: Police
-
3 Dead, Including Gunman, in Shooting at Gaming Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.: Sheriff’s Office.
-
Body Found Stuffed in Duffel Bag in Las Vegas Apartment ID’d as 3-Year-Old Daughter of Homicide Suspect
-
Man Arrested in Chino After 2 Tourists Are Found Stabbed to Death at Vegas Hotel
-
Deputy Stable After Being Shot in East L.A.; Suspect Dead, 2 Others Detained
-
-
Suspects in East L.A. Shooting That Left 2 Deputies Wounded ID’d as Gang Members
-
Suspect Wounded in Deputy-Involved Shooting Inside Lakewood Sheriff’s Station After Attacking Employee: LASD
-
Girl Shot While Shielding Young Relatives in Las Vegas Walmart Parking Lot Receives Medal for Heroism