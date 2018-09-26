Suspect in Homeless Beating Deaths Cut Bloody Swath Across L.A. Despite Repeated Deportations: Police

Just days after his aunt and uncle were reported missing in Houston, Ramon Escobar got in his Honda CR-V and drove west.

The 47-year-old native of El Salvador traveled more than 1,500 miles along Interstate 10, stopping when he hit the Pacific Ocean on Sept. 5.

Three days later, Santa Monica police found a homeless man battered and bruised on the beach. Someone had beaten the victim, causing severe injuries to his head, as he slept.

Over the course of 17 days, police allege, Escobar would approach six other men the same way — sneaking up as they dozed in secluded areas, sometimes clutching a wooden baseball bat or a pair of bolt cutters.

