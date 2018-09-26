× 3 Arrested After Irvine Homeowner Interrupts Burglary: Police

Irvine Police Department arrested three suspects after a man came home to find a burglary in progress Tuesday morning. The arrests come after a string of home burglaries in Irvine over the past few weeks.

Dave Flores, 21, of San Bernardino, and Jaime Alejandro Armenta, 20, of Moreno Valley were arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Flores’ residence, according to a police news release. The identity of the third suspect is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

Police were called to the home in the 40 block of Plymouth in Irvine on a report of a burglary. After officers arrived, the male resident said he returned to his home around 8:15 a.m. after he learned about an alarm at the house.

When he got home, one of the three suspects physically assaulted him and then barricaded him inside a storage closet.

The suspects then fled the home with iPads, cameras and a wallet, police said.

Irvine police detectives arrested the three suspects later that afternoon.

Flores and Armenta are each accused of multiple charges including robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Armenta is also accused of being a felon in possession of a gun.

The suspects are also accused in two other burglaries, and police say there could be more.

On Aug. 27, a burglary took place in the 10 block of Hunter in which a safe with $160,000 in jewelry including a Rolex watch was stolen.

On Sept. 19, suspects stole jewelry from a home in the 14000 block of Greenbrae Street. Three suspects were captured on video leaving the home.

Investigators found items from all three cases in Flores’ residence, and in the car the suspects were in just before their arrest.

The Irvine Police Department believe the suspects may be tied to other recent burglaries, and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jonathan Sampson at 949-724-7270, or email jsampson@cityofirvine.org.