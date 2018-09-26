UC Berkeley Offers Space for Transgender Students, People With Disabilities and Others in New ‘Universal’ Locker Room

UC Berkeley opened an expansive “universal” locker room Wednesday, creating a space for transgender or non-binary students and those who want more privacy or need disability accommodations.

The 4,500-square-foot locker room, part of the campus’ Recreational Sports Facility, is the first of its kind in California and one of only a handful in the country, the university said.

The $2.7-million facility houses private rooms for changing and showering, including 400 lockers, 16 individual changing rooms, seven private showers, five private toilets and four shared sinks.

The idea for a universal space was borne out of conversations with students who said they felt uncomfortable having only a traditional choice of locker rooms.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.