1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized When Car Crashes Into Pole on 60 Freeway in Ontario

One person was killed, and two others were injured when a car hit a pole on the 60 Freeway in Ontario and burst into flames.

The crash occurred just before midnight near Haven Avenue on the westbound side of the freeway.

Arriving fire crews found the vehicle engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene, Ontario Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Roeber said.

After putting out the fire, crews discovered one occupant dead inside the vehicle, Roeber said.

No further information on the person was immediately available.

Two other people involved in the crash were treated and transported, Roeber said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.