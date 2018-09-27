Assailant Sought in Santa Ana Acid Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators have released a description of a man officials say burned another man with some sort of acid in Santa Ana earlier this week.

The victim remains hospitalized with severe burns to his face, chest, an arm and a leg, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The attacker was a Latino man, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, according to the corporal. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a bandanna covering the lower part of his face.

The substance thrown onto the victim was some type of acid, though authorities have yet to identify a specific chemical, Orange County Fire Authority Captain Tony Bommarito said.

The victim was returning to his car when the attack occurred about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East 4th Street, police said.

He noticed a white container sitting on the hood of his car, Bertagna said. There was a small, dark-colored car parked next to the victims, with the attacker standing beside it.

"The victim asked the subject if the container was his and to move it from his vehicle," Bertagna said. "The subject picked up container and threw an unknown liquid at the victim."

The "corrosive material" caused second-degree burns, officials said. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatement and an OCDA hazardous material crew responded to investigate.

In a 911 call, a man who identified himself as the victim's employer said the victim was covered in na black substance.

"We have no idea what it is, but his skin... his skin is turning white. There's some red burn marks underneath," the caller said.

A fire dispatcher advised the victim to strip off his clothes and rinse as much of the substance off as possible while paramedics responded. She also advised the victim to avoid inhaling fumes from the chemical, and to store his clothes in a safe place for investigators.

Anyone with information can reach Santa Ana police at 714-245-8665.