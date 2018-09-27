Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News.
Disney Team Builds ‘Incredibles’ Statue as Part of Canstruction OC
-
L.A. Fleet Week 2018 #6 – The USS Manchester
-
The New Bob Hope USO
-
National Drive Electric Week #4
-
National Drive Electric Week #2
-
National Drive Electric Week #1
-
-
Tail O’ The Pup Restoration
-
National Drive Electric Week #5
-
National Drive Electric Week #3
-
‘Why They Wore It’ at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum
-
New Summer Vehicle Exhibit at the Lyon Air Museum
-
-
We Care Wednesday: Think Together
-
The Roots of Monozukuri Exhibit at Peterson Automotive Museum
-
Chevy Malibu One Tank Trip: Borrego Springs