Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Woman Dead in Valley Glen

Police have asked the public for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian as she was crossing a street in Valley Glen earlier this month.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 as the victim was crossing near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news alert.

The driver fled the area without providing aide to the victim, the LAPD stated.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released.

Authorities are unsure what type of vehicle struck the woman, but believe it is either a newer, light color sedan or a dark compact sedan.

Investigators released a surveillance image of each of the vehicles.

No description of the driver was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD at 818-644-8115. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.