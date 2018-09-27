Live: Kavanaugh, Ford Testify in Historic Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Woman Dead in Valley Glen

Posted 8:43 AM, September 27, 2018, by
A light colored sedan possibly involved in the hit-and-run crash is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sept. 27, 2018.

Police have asked the public for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian as she was crossing a street in Valley Glen earlier this month.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 as the victim was crossing near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news alert.

The driver fled the area without providing aide to the victim, the LAPD stated.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released.

A dark colored sedan possibly involved in the hit-and-run crash is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sept. 27, 2018.

Authorities are unsure what type of vehicle struck the woman, but believe it is either a newer, light color sedan or a dark compact sedan.

Investigators released a surveillance image of each of the vehicles.

No description of the driver was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD at 818-644-8115. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.