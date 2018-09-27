× Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Expresses Support of #MeToo Movement Ahead of Kavanaugh Hearings

On the eve of the US Senate hearing on allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg expressed her support for the #MeToo movement.

In an event before first-year students at Georgetown University Law on Wednesday, Ginsburg said she was “cheered on” by the #MeToo movement.

Ginsburg did not refer to the impending hearing or Kavanaugh by name.

When asked if she is excited for or disappointed in the current women’s movement, Ginsburg said unconscious gender bias is still a problem.

“Every woman of my vintage has not just one story but many stories, but we thought there’s nothing you can do about it, boys will be boys, so just find a way to get out of it,” Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg said that the #MeToo movement is an example of women coming together with strength in numbers.

“It was one complaint and then one after another the complaints mounted,” Ginsburg said. “Women nowadays are not silent about bad behavior.”

Quoting her past colleague, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Ginsburg said women must take action.

“The more women that are out there doing things, the more women will be encouraged to do things, and we will all be better off for it, men, women and children.”

Christine Blasey Ford recently accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the two were in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denies the allegation, and both are testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.