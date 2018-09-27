L.A. Fugitive Accused of Violent Sexual Assaults Added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List

A suspect wanted in connection with multiple sexual assaults reported in Los Angeles has been named to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List, the agency said in a news release. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Greg Alyn Carlson, originally from the Washington, D.C. area, is charged with a 2017 burglary in L.A. that turned into a sexual assault against a female resident.

Investigators have also linked Carlson through DNA evidence to sexual assaults dating back to 2003. Carlson has been linked to at least four vicious attacks, officials said.

Special Agent Scott Garriola, a member of the FBI’s Los Angeles Fugitive Task Force, told KTLA in June that the suspect would bind his victims and assault them with handguns and knives. He added that several victims were able to fight back and get away.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Carlson on Sept. 3, 2017 for the L.A. attack on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. He was released after posting bond 23 days later.

The FBI said Carlson then fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant, S.C., and later took off with a stolen handgun and a large amount of cash, and a rental car. He was spotted in Hoover, Ala. on Nov. 22, 2017, where he led police on a high speed chase. Police eventually called off the pursuit because it posed a danger to the public. A week later, Carlson was seen in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, Fla.

Carlson is one of the few fugitives on the FBI Ten Most Wanted List who is not wanted for murder. Garriola said in a news release that Carlson “has demonstrated a pattern of violent crimes against women stretching over a period of years.”

“This man is a woman’s worst nightmare. He is the prowler who breaks in at night and violently sexually assaults his victims,” Garriola said.

Carlson, believed to be 46 years old, previously lived in Redondo Beach, California. He is probably still in possession of the stolen handgun, the FBI said, and should be considered extremely dangerous.

“He’s got some familiarity with Florida, but he could be anywhere,” Garriola said in a news release. “He has a lot of cash, and he’s indicated that he will not turn himself in. We need the public’s assistance to help apprehend him.”

He was traveling in a stolen white, four-door 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina license plate NKI-770. He is 5-feet-11 and weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Carlson is urged to contact your local FBI office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online.