Making Strides of Inland Empire – Fundraising Walk

KTLA 5’s community partners at the American Cancer Society is holding a fundraising walk this weekend to help in the fight against breast cancer. It’s one of dozens of similar walks happening around the country this fall. “Making Strides of Inland Empire” will be happening this Saturday, September 29th, at the Rancho Cucamonga Epicenter at 8408 Rochester Ave in Rancho Cucamonga from 7:00am to 10:00am (location map). It’s a celebration of survivorship, and a fun opportunity to raise funds for groundbreaking breast cancer research, and life-saving education.