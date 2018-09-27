Detectives Search Singer Cher’s Malibu Home in Connection with Alleged Fentanyl Sales by Resident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators visited the Malibu home of singer Cher on Thursday after arresting a man who lives there on suspicion of selling the powerful opioid drug fentanyl in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, leading to an overdose death, authorities said.

Donovan Ruiz, 23, lives at the sprawling estate in the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, which is spearheading the investigation.

He is the son of an assistant employed by Cher, TMZ reported.

Thursday's bust was the culmination of a two-week-long investigation, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Young said in a written statement.

Ruiz is accused of supplying fentanyl to "many" users in Ventura County, he said.

"Fentanyl sold by Ruiz was eventually consumed by a victim in the city of Thousand Oaks who later overdosed and died," Young said.

After detaining Ruiz in Malibu, investigators went to the Pacific Coast Highway home with a search warrant, authorities said.

The performer, who is on tour, was not home.

"During this investigation, detectives were able to seize evidence related to Ruiz's selling of illegal controlled substances," Young said.

Ruiz has been booked on suspicion of drug sales, Young said. Charge enhancements stemming from the overdose death are expected to be added later.

Ruiz's bail has been set at $500,000. He's scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday.