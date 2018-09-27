× Man Stabbed, Kicked Uber Driver in San Jose Road-Rage Incident: Police

Police are searching for a man they say stabbed and kicked an Uber driver following a road rage incident on Highway 87 in San Jose on Wednesday morning.

A 24-year-old man was driving a passenger north about 8:45 a.m. near the Capitol Expressway exit when he was involved in a “road rage type incident” with a woman driving a white sedan in front of him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the woman drove away without confronting the Uber driver.

A few minutes later, a man driving a gold or brown sedan pulled alongside the Uber driver’s vehicle and requested that he pull to the right shoulder.

