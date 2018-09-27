× Parking Violation Leads to Meth Bust in Ventura

What began as a parking violation turned into a drug bust this week when Ventura County sheriff’s deputies found more than half a pound of methampetamine inside a woman’s car, authorities said.

A deputy was on patrol about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a car parked in a “no parking” area near Harbor Boulevard and Olivas Park Drive, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Harris said in a written statement. The deputy then also noticed the car had expired registration.

While speaking with the driver about the violations, the deputy learned she had drugs with her, Harris said.

“The deputy located a zip-lock baggie with a large quantity of a crystalline substance that the deputy recognized as methamphetamine,” Harris said.

The bag contained more than half a pound of the drug, with an estimated street value of about $12,000, officials added.

Joanne Martinez of Ventura was booked on suspicion of possession of drugs for sales and transportation of drugs.

Bail has been set at $100,000 pending her initial court appearance, scheduled for Oct. 10.