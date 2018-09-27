Pasadena Man Who Police Say Admitted to Stabbing His Mother to Death Faces Murder Charge

Just days after police responded to a call from a man saying he killed his mother, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced a murder charge has been filed against the 30-year-old Pasadena resident on Thursday.

Alex Edward Evans, who is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, is accused of stabbing his 67-year-old mother to death inside their home in the 1000 block of North Mentor Avenue, prosecutors said. She was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene earlier this week, police said.

The DA’s office has only identified the victim as Katrina E. in a criminal complaint.

On Monday, officers arrived to the scene after Evans himself called police and admitted to the killing, police said earlier this week.

He remained on the line as police were dispatched to the scene and surrendered when responding officers ordered him to exit the home, according to police.

Prosecutors said Evans’ bail was scheduled at more than $2 million. If convicted, he could receive a sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.