Rancho Cucamonga Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing More Than 600 Images of Child Porn

A 54-year-old man was arrested at his home in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possessing more than 600 images of child pornography, the Fontana Police Department announced Thursday.

Rene Zamora was allegedly distributing pornographic images of prepubescent children online from his girlfriend’s home in Rancho Cucamonga, according to police. He was located by investigators with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Once detectives identified Zamora as a suspect, authorities served a search warrant at his home in the 6000 block of Jasper Street on Wednesday, police said.

There, investigators found a laptop computer with storage devices that contained additional images of child pornography, according to police.

Zamora was detained without incident and booked on suspicion of distribution of child pornography and possession of over 600 child pornographic images involving prepubescent minors, police said.

He was later taken into custody at West Valley Detention Center.