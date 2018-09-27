Riverside Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping in Starbucks Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives are investigating a possible kidnapping after a man was seen being forcibly shoved into a van in the parking lot of a Starbucks in Riverside Wednesday night, officials said.

Witnesses at the coffee chain's location at 3707 Arlington Ave. called authorities to report the incident around 8:15 p.m., according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.

Bystanders reported seeing a dark- or silver-colored van pull into the parking lot, then a man running out of it.

"A couple other men followed behind him, and it looked like they were trying to keep him from fleeing the van," Railsback told KTLA.

Two other people were able to force the man back into the van, which took off, the officer said.

Investigators have since made contact with the victim, who they said is fine and no longer with the individuals from the van.

Police are still investigating the case as possible kidnapping, but doing follow-up to figure out exactly what happened.

"We're still trying to determine if a legitimate kidnapping happened or not," Railsback said.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on some "decent" leads, Railsback added, and not yet ready to release further information on the case.