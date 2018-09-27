Sacramento Man Files $750K Claim Against ICE, Saying Agents Beat and Threatened Him So He Would Turn in Others

A Sacramento man on Wednesday filed a claim seeking $750,000 against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, alleging that agents beat and threatened him with deportation last year when he refused to turn in other people who were in the country illegally.

The complaint says that ICE agents first put Carlos Alfredo Rueda Cruz, 28, who is originally from Mexico, on an order of supervision in March 2017, which required him to report to the agency monthly and divulge information about other immigrants in exchange for being permitted to stay in the United States. Rueda said agents pushed him to turn in people with criminal convictions and those who engaged in criminal activity but had not been arrested or faced trial.

“Although Mr. Rueda reported monthly as required, not once did he provide information about other noncitizens,” the claim states. “Mr. Rueda did not know of any criminal noncitizens and refused to fabricate stories.”

A spokesman for ICE did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment Thursday. Claims against government agencies are typically filed before a lawsuit is initiated.

