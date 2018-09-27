Santa Anita Park Opening Day Preview
-
LAPD Hosts Suicide Prevention 5K Walk Through Elysian Park
-
Busy Stretch of Figueroa Street in DTLA and Expo Park Gets Bike, Pedestrian Improvements
-
Funeral Held for Silver Lake Trader Joe’s Manager Killed in Shootout
-
Man Given 2 Life Sentences After Fatally Shooting 2 People at Chino Mobile Home Park
-
Dangerous Temps, Heat Advisories Still in Place Across SoCal
-
-
Volunteers Take Part in Heal the Bay’s Coastal Cleanup Day
-
Santa Ana Party Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead: Police
-
L.A. City Council Discusses Contentious Koreatown Homeless Shelter Proposal
-
2nd Annual Animal Rights March Draws Crowd to Fairfax District
-
Assault Victim Found Unconscious in Santa Monica Days After Fatal Beating Under Pier; Man Arrested Also Accused in L.A. Killings
-
-
Bigger Waves, Strong Rip Currents Expected Across SoCal Beaches
-
Driver of Cal Fire Pickup Stolen From Northern California Arrested Following Pursuit in Santa Barbara County
-
Family Identifies Man Who Died After Jumping in Sequoia National Park River to Rescue 5-Year-Old