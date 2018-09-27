× Southern California Gas Prices Climb Toward $4 a Gallon

Gasoline prices are climbing toward $4 a gallon in Southern California, boosted in large part by a rise in worldwide crude oil prices.

The average pump price for regular gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area stood at $3.736 a gallon Thursday, up nearly 60 cents, or 19%, from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Assn.

Prices for midgrade and premium blends have climbed to $4 or more a gallon at certain stations in the area.

The average regular price for all of California stood at $3.683 a gallon, up 18% from $3.114 a year ago, the AAA said. It’s still well below the state’s record high of $4.671, set in October 2012.

