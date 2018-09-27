Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Sacramento County Deputy Faces Murder Charge

The man suspected of gunning down a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and wounding his partner was charged with felony murder and attempted murder this week, court records show.

Anton Lemon Paris, 38, also was charged with possession of a firearm, a felony. He is expected to be arraigned in Sacramento County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon, according to Sacramento County jail records.

On Sept. 17, Sacramento sheriff’s deputies responded to a Pep Boys store in Rancho Cordova, where authorities said workers were having a conflict with a customer. As they approached, Paris turned as if to run away but spun back around and began firing “without warning,” Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters last week.

Both deputies fired back. Paris fled and, moments later, was confronted by two other deputies, who opened fire. Paris then was taken into custody.

